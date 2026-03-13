Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 637.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.0% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $11,114,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $329.85 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.