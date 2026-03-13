Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Position in KB Home $KBH

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.12% of KB Home worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KB Home by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 199,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KB Home from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:KBH opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 5.77. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $68.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

