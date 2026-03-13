Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Enpro worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enpro by 98.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Enpro by 236.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $349,297.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,808. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Enpro Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NPO stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.52.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

