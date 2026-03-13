Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $21.38. Ennis shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 125,712 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ennis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ennis Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ennis by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc (NYSE: EBF) is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis’s core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

