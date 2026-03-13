Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.3740. Approximately 254,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,447,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on shares of Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

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Energy Vault Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at $87,776,315.15. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Energy Vault by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

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Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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