Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of WEC Energy Group worth $76,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $116.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

