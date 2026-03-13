Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 143,900 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $67,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of HIG opened at $134.46 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,986.97. This trade represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,621 shares of company stock worth $53,010,925. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

