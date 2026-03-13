Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 185.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $171.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.09. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

