Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,643 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,979,000 after buying an additional 784,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,227,000 after acquiring an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 802,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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