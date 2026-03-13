Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Elutia’s conference call:

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Elutia submitted NXT-41 to the FDA and expects clearance in the second half of 2026, with the drug‑eluting NXT-41X targeted for clearance toward the end of H1 2027 and a planned commercial launch in H2 2027.

and expects clearance in the second half of 2026, with the drug‑eluting targeted for clearance toward the end of H1 2027 and a planned commercial launch in H2 2027. NXT-41X combines the NXT-41 biologic matrix with rifampin and minocycline to deliver uniform, local antibiotic coverage for roughly 30 days, a design intended to materially reduce postoperative breast‑reconstruction infections (management cited potential ≥~50% reductions versus current ad‑hoc local approaches).

to deliver uniform, local antibiotic coverage for roughly 30 days, a design intended to materially reduce postoperative breast‑reconstruction infections (management cited potential ≥~50% reductions versus current ad‑hoc local approaches). Management strengthened the balance sheet by selling BioEnvelope to Boston Scientific for $88 million , paying off senior debt, and ending Q4 with $44.4 million in cash plus escrow, which they say funds development through approval and commercialization.

, paying off senior debt, and ending Q4 with in cash plus escrow, which they say funds development through approval and commercialization. The company is exploring strategic options for SimpliDerm — a standalone acellular dermal product with reimbursement covering ~100 million lives — which could unlock value but would also remove an operating asset used today.

— a standalone acellular dermal product with reimbursement covering ~100 million lives — which could unlock value but would also remove an operating asset used today. Elutia says its Gaithersburg manufacturing facility can support ~$120 million in revenue on one shift, and the company has added commercial leadership and active KOL/VAC engagement to prepare for commercialization.

Elutia Stock Performance

Shares of ELUT stock remained flat at $1.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,741. Elutia has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Insider Activity at Elutia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 60,000 shares of Elutia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 447,110 shares in the company, valued at $236,968.30. The trade was a 15.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Rakin purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 196,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,887.20. This trade represents a 55.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,605. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELUT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Elutia in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elutia by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elutia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elutia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elutia

About Elutia

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Elutia, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel nitric oxide therapies based on its proprietary polymeric nitric oxide platform. This technology is designed to enable sustained, controlled release of nitric oxide to targeted tissues, potentially overcoming the delivery challenges associated with gaseous nitric oxide and small‐molecule donors.

The company’s lead program is in preclinical development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, with additional research efforts aimed at other cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

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