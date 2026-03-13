Elgethun Capital Management Has $14.47 Million Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.87% of Pathward Financial worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.74. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

