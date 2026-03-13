Eight 31 Financial LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Eight 31 Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,682 shares during the period. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 87.5% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.55 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $774.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 28.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.