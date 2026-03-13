ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.43. ECARX shares last traded at $1.4350, with a volume of 737,437 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECARX has an average rating of “Sell”.

ECARX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $426.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of ECARX by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 854,139 shares during the last quarter.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

