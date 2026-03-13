Eaton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,341 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 7,048 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.94.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total value of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,519.54. This represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.59. 939,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,513. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.22. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $408.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Eaton Company Profile

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Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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