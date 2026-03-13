Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.53. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $7.5170, with a volume of 924,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KODK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Eastman Kodak Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $705.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $836,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 352,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 734,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 231,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,711,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 910,644 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 374,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 104,345 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Kodak

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Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

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