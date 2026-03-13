DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Director Sells $206,925.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Mannes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $206,925.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,333.80. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $130.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $527.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. Loop Capital set a $154.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.