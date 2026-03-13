Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 20.2% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV opened at $830.82 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $894.93. The firm has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $757.40 and a 200-day moving average of $662.18.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

