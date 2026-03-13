Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 20.2% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.
GE Vernova Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of GEV opened at $830.82 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $894.93. The firm has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $757.40 and a 200-day moving average of $662.18.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.
GE Vernova News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and lifted 2026 guidance pushed some bears to turn bullish; Seeking Alpha highlights accelerating estimate revisions and tight gas‑turbine supply through 2028 (and reports 2029–30 slots are nearly sold out), supporting a higher long‑term target. GE Vernova: Road To $1,000 As Estimate Revisions Keep Climbing
- Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co / Redburn upgraded GEV to Buy and raised price targets (one firm cited a $1,100 target), a clear catalyst for optimism and higher bid interest. Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgrades GE Vernova
- Positive Sentiment: Management says gas‑turbine backlog will exceed $200B by 2028 and the company is accelerating turbine output; coupled with a $5.3B grid acquisition, this supports higher revenue visibility and execution leverage. GE Vernova gas turbine backlog to reach $200B by 2028, CEO says
- Positive Sentiment: GEV is expanding manufacturing capacity (Vietnam, Italy, new wind facilities) to meet surging demand for grid, electrification and power equipment — a structural growth story for energy transition investors. Can GE Vernova’s Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?
- Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer saying he likes GEV and suggested a share split) add retail visibility and can buoy sentiment/volume. Jim Cramer: I like GE Vernova very much, they should split it
- Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical energy risk (Middle East) is renewing interest in nuclear and baseload solutions, a sector tailwind that could indirectly benefit GEV’s power‑equipment franchise. Nuclear ETFs in Spotlight as Middle East Conflict Intensifies Energy Crisis
- Neutral Sentiment: Academic and industry partnerships (e.g., MIT LGO program relationships) are supportive for talent and innovation but are long‑term rather than near‑term price drivers. MIT Leaders for Global Operations announces partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces note GEV’s rich valuation (high trailing and forward P/E); after a strong rally investors may be trimming positions, so short‑term weakness can reflect profit‑taking rather than deteriorating fundamentals. Is GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
