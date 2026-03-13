DTE Energy Company $DTE is HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,771 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises 7.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of DTE Energy worth $127,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in DTE Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

