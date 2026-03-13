Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Critical Comparison

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Baidu and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 5 15 1 2.73 Dropbox 1 3 1 0 2.00

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $157.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.20%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Dropbox.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $18.46 billion 2.30 $799.00 million $1.59 77.46 Dropbox $2.52 billion 2.48 $508.40 million $1.86 13.93

This table compares Baidu and Dropbox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 4.21% 5.63% 3.50% Dropbox 20.17% -37.47% 18.80%

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats Dropbox on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

