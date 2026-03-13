Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 424,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 516,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

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Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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