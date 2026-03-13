Dohrnii Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $121.13 Million (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Dohrnii token can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00006861 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dohrnii has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Dohrnii has a market cap of $121.13 million and approximately $575.78 thousand worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dohrnii

Dohrnii launched on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,403,728 tokens. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io. The official message board for Dohrnii is dohrnii.medium.com. The official website for Dohrnii is dohrnii.io.

Buying and Selling Dohrnii

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 5.01385621 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $594,944.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dohrnii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dohrnii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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