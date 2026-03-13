DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Hits $0.0008

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $81.16 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s genesis date was April 18th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @the_dog_of_btc. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00076256 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,200,291.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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