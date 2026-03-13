Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 95.3% in February

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,045 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the February 12th total of 34,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNI stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 13,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHCNI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare and life science properties. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership and management of net‐leased medical office buildings, senior housing facilities and life science research and development assets. In addition to property investments, Diversified Healthcare Trust holds mortgage loans and preferred equity interests in the healthcare sector, offering diversified exposure to both real estate and structured financing arrangements.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare asset types, including medical office buildings leased to health systems and physician groups, senior living communities operated by leading care providers, and life science campuses serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

