Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.69. Approximately 587,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,629,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 4.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 2.50.

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Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery Silver had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 18.52%.The business had revenue of C$368.88 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discovery Silver

About Discovery Silver

In other news, insider Forbes Gemmell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 566,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,038,797.30. This represents a 34.64% decrease in their position. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

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Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

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