Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $226.30 and last traded at $232.00. Approximately 223,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 805,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.11.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.