Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR is Vision Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DLR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.05. 293,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,981. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $189.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.96.

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About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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