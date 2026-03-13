DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.500-14.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ conference call:

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Foot Locker cleanup and Fast Break pilot show early traction — management says inventory cleanup is “essentially complete,” Fast Break stores meaningfully outperformed the DICK’S business and the company plans to scale Fast Break to roughly 250 stores by back-to-school 2026 , targeting pro forma comps of 1%–3% and $100M–$150M of operating income for Foot Locker in 2026.

Foot Locker cleanup and Fast Break pilot show early traction — management says inventory cleanup is “essentially complete,” Fast Break stores meaningfully outperformed the DICK’S business and the company plans to scale Fast Break to roughly , targeting pro forma comps of and of operating income for Foot Locker in 2026. The core DICK’S business finished 2025 strong with record sales of $14.1B , full-year comps up 4.5% , Q4 comps +3.1%, gross and operating margin expansion, and non-GAAP EPS of $14.58 ; 2026 guidance for the DICK’S business calls for comps of 2%–4% and roughly 11.1% operating margin.

The core DICK’S business finished 2025 strong with record sales of , full-year comps up , Q4 comps +3.1%, gross and operating margin expansion, and non-GAAP EPS of ; 2026 guidance for the DICK’S business calls for comps of and roughly operating margin. Consolidated margins were pressured by the Foot Locker mix and inventory actions — consolidated gross margin declined ~303 bps year-over-year and the company recognized $390M of pre-tax acquisition-related charges in 2025 toward an expected $500M–$750M total, with roughly $150M of charges expected in 2026 (excluded from non-GAAP EPS guidance).

Consolidated margins were pressured by the Foot Locker mix and inventory actions — consolidated gross margin declined ~303 bps year-over-year and the company recognized of pre-tax acquisition-related charges in 2025 toward an expected total, with roughly of charges expected in 2026 (excluded from non-GAAP EPS guidance). Capital allocation balances growth and returns: management plans ~$1.5B of net capex in 2026 to expand House of Sport/Fieldhouse/Golf Galaxy footprints (specific 2026 openings guided), announced a 3% dividend increase to an annualized $5.00, and expects opportunistic buybacks to offset dilution (guidance assumes ~91M diluted shares).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.10. The company had a trading volume of 374,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.45. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Key DICK’S Sporting Goods News

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial set a $252.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $579,226,000 after buying an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,371,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,715,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 834,249 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 301,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 717,732 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $142,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

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DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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