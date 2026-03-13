Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 36,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.08, for a total value of $6,526,666.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 123,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,407,744.60. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,168,462 shares of company stock worth $192,197,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,385,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $198,255,000 after purchasing an additional 122,921 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

More Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $248 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and providing upside support for the stock. Piper Sandler raise (Benzinga)

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $248 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and providing upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $212 and maintained a “buy” rating, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $212 and maintained a “buy” rating, reinforcing buy-side analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20, ~2.4% yield), which supports income-oriented investors and can help stabilize the share price. (Company filings/press release)

Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20, ~2.4% yield), which supports income-oriented investors and can help stabilize the share price. (Company filings/press release) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published mixed estimate changes — trimming near-term FY2026 quarter forecasts but lifting some FY2027 estimates — creating uncertainty on near-term earnings while signaling stronger later-year expectations. Zacks research note

Zacks published mixed estimate changes — trimming near-term FY2026 quarter forecasts but lifting some FY2027 estimates — creating uncertainty on near-term earnings while signaling stronger later-year expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest prints are effectively zero/inconsistent (days-to-cover ~0.0), likely a reporting artifact — so short-covering pressure is not a clear driver of intraday moves.

Reported short-interest prints are effectively zero/inconsistent (days-to-cover ~0.0), likely a reporting artifact — so short-covering pressure is not a clear driver of intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: SGF FANG Holdings priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback receives no proceeds; the large block increases float and has put downward pressure on the stock. Secondary offering priced (GlobeNewswire)

SGF FANG Holdings priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback receives no proceeds; the large block increases float and has put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlighted the large shareholder sale and tied it to an intra-session pullback, reinforcing negative sentiment and headline-driven volatility. Largest shareholder share sale (Yahoo)

Press coverage highlighted the large shareholder sale and tied it to an intra-session pullback, reinforcing negative sentiment and headline-driven volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales (including Director Charles Meloy’s sale of 7,857 shares and earlier large executive sales) add to bearish perception when combined with the secondary offering. Investors may view these as signal of liquidity-taking by insiders. Insider sale disclosure (InsiderTrades) Executives sold into rally (MarketWatch)

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.