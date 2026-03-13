Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,385,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $198,255,000 after acquiring an additional 122,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $248 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction and providing upside support for the stock. Piper Sandler raise (Benzinga)

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total value of $11,586,450.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,310,684.24. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,462 shares of company stock worth $192,197,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

