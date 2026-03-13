Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.2%

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 267,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,275. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

