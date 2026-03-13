Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut Kraken Robotics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

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Kraken Robotics Trading Down 2.1%

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

CVE:PNG traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.42. 1,628,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$10.72.

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Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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