Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $4.35 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.89 or 0.00646009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.68 or 0.00495317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00298409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00011968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains. Telegram, Discord, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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