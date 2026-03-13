Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.51. 105,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 526,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25.
Deltic Energy Stock Down 5.9%
The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,554.21. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.20.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
An emerging UK focused E&P company
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.