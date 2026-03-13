Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORCX)

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (NASDAQ:ORCX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 325% compared to the typical volume of 1,449 call options.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (NASDAQ:ORCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF alerts:

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF Trading Down 3.0%

ORCX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 8,032,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,955. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 16.41.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (ORCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Oracle Corporation (ORCL), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements. ORCX was launched on Feb 6, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.