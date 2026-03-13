Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.7129 and last traded at $0.7125. 18,688,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 68,570,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6729.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVLT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,770,119.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datavault AI by 51,505.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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