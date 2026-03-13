Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Freedom Capital

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Freedom Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Danaos stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.28. Danaos has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.68. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 47.45%.The business had revenue of $266.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 98.6% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 57,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 180.0% during the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company’s core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

