D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.5610. Approximately 20,891,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 31,126,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QBTS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 58.58% and a negative net margin of 1,444.10%.The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,249.84. This represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,471,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,183,499.36. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 967,466 shares of company stock worth $28,820,666. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,085,000 after purchasing an additional 866,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,707,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,070,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.