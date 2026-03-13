Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $481,570.32 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Blum sold 7,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $481,570.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,782,384.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 127.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 194,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

