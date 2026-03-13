CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Bank of America

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $1,215,774.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,165.80. The trade was a 20.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BNB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 423,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

