Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.4167.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,592. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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