Critical Survey: Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) vs. BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRC and Henkel AG & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $398.26 million 0.57 -$11.91 million ($0.14) -6.47 Henkel AG & Co. $23.18 billion 1.42 $2.17 billion N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Henkel AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.99% -21.46% -5.42% Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRC and Henkel AG & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 1 1 2 0 2.25 Henkel AG & Co. 0 3 0 1 2.50

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.54%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co..

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. beats BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

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BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Henkel AG & Co.

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Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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