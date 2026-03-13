Critical Analysis: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) versus Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI 50.00% -70.43% -55.32% Falcon’s Beyond Global 10.57% -16.17% 1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jet.AI and Falcon’s Beyond Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI $9.18 million 0.41 $4.59 million ($0.20) -0.49 Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 126.54 $22.06 million ($0.12) -58.71

Falcon’s Beyond Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jet.AI. Falcon’s Beyond Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jet.AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jet.AI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jet.AI and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 Falcon’s Beyond Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Jet.AI currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,135.96%. Given Jet.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jet.AI is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

About Jet.AI

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Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits. In addition, the company offers Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380, which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. Further, it offers aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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