CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.2260, with a volume of 1485578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,321.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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