CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $81.11. Approximately 17,577,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,920,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

CoreWeave News Summary

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

CoreWeave Stock Up 1.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion and a PE ratio of -25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 18,750 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,361,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $3,243,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,731,412 shares in the company, valued at $572,854,629.40. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,606,943 shares of company stock worth $387,628,003.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419,513 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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