CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.92, but opened at $79.00. CoreWeave shares last traded at $82.2430, with a volume of 10,867,341 shares traded.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion and a PE ratio of -24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $22,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $21,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,606,943 shares of company stock valued at $387,628,003 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Munro Partners raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $5,692,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

