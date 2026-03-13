Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,127.80. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,717.80. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,707,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,146,000 after buying an additional 267,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $86,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,491,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNR opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. Core Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -13.29%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

