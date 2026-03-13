Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.65 and last traded at $33.9290, with a volume of 742436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

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Copart Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $569,569,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copart by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,728,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,637,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,955,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after buying an additional 4,823,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Copart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,982,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,610 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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