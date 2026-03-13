Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $39.52 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $39,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Bank of America lowered their price target on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on PDD in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $130.00 price target on PDD in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

PDD Stock Down 1.3%

PDD stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

PDD Profile

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

