Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,522 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Gold Fields worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 53.1% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,061,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 436,926 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,303,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,923 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 14.0% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,745,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,228,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,330,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:GFI opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

