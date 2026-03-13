Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,129,610 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 183.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129,610 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,523. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.74%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

